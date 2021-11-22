type here...
Featured Story

Federal grant process opens for Brent Spence Bridge funding

Mark Payne -
The federal grant process to apply for funding for the Brent Spence Bridge Companion bridge is now open.  The Kentucky legislature provided funding for the grant. Now, the Northern Kentucky...

Crescent Springs dentist charged in 24-year-old’s death

Kaitlin Gebby -
A Crescent Springs dentist is one of two Kentucky doctors named and charged in a federal opioid sting.
Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Life Learning Center to host Afghan welcoming lunch in Covington

Kenton Hornbeck -
Kentucky Refugee Ministries, in collaboration with Life Learning Center, will host over 32 Afghan refugees families who’ve resettled into Northern Kentucky for a welcome...
NKU to honor graduates this weekend at 2022 commencement ceremony

Staff Report -
More than 1,900 students will receive diplomas this weekend at Northern Kentucky University's commencement ceremonies. Salmon P. Chase College of Law students will graduate...
Watch/Listen: GOP candidates for Senate District 24 answer questions

Michael Monks -
The Republican candidates in the May 17 primary election for Senate District 24, which includes Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties, as well as part...
Taylor Mill man accused in Madison County killing allegedly attacks jail guard

LEX 18 -
Written by Michael Berk, Lex18 reporter Shannon Gilday, of Taylor Mill, allegedly attacked a guard at the Madison County Detention Center and that evidence is...
Boone County selects new principal

Staff Report -
Boone County Schools announced its new hire for Boone County High School principal.

GalaxSEA celebrates Star Wars Day at Newport Aquarium on May 4

Kenton Hornbeck -
May the Fourth be with you, always. At the Newport Aquarium, they will be celebrating national Star Wars Day by transporting guests and animals to...
NKU senior exhibition reflects cultural identity, perseverance

Andrea Turner -
This story is written by Andrea Turner as part of LINK nky's partnership with Northern Kentucky University A tearful goodbye was in order for graduating...
Sprouts and Stouts expanding hours for this year’s festival

Staff Report -
The annual Sprouts and Stouts Festival is expanding its hours this year with a two-day event in Covington May 6 and 7. The festivities...
Arbor Day in Covington: Seedling giveaway in newly anointed Tree City of the World

Kenton Hornbeck -
Today is Arbor Day, and the City of Covington’s new urban forester, Patrick Moore, has a favorite quote that lends spirit both to the...
Notre Dame celebrates 100th birthday

Patricia A. Scheyer -
Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills will host their annual festival on July 4th, from 1 to 6 p.m., as usual, but there will...
Fairview, Ryland Heights: ‘Don’t they know it’s the end of the world?’

Mark Payne -
City name: Fairview City size: 324 acres  Population: 470 Median income: $61,806  Median property value: $112,500  Incorporated: 1957 Mayor: Harry Sprott ------- City name: Ryland Heights City size: 5.2 square miles Population: 1,077 Median Income:...

